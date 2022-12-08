Home / Elections / CM Bhupendra Patel leading in must-win seat of Gujarat's Ghatlodia

CM Bhupendra Patel leading in must-win seat of Gujarat's Ghatlodia

elections
Published on Dec 08, 2022 09:17 AM IST

Gujarat assembly election results 2022: Bhupendra Patel took over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat last year.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a roadshow for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, (File) (PTI)
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a roadshow for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, (File) (PTI)
BySwati Bhasin | Reported by Maulik Pathak, New Delhi

Bhupendra Patel, who succeeded Vijay Rupani last year as the Gujarat Chief Minister is contesting from the assembly elections from Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad. His poll performance is likely to reflect the voters’ sentiments if the BJP’s decision to change the chief minister in the middle of the term was a widely accepted one. The party took similar decisions in Karnataka and Tripura also.

As per the last updates received, he was leading with over 5,000 votes.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah and a big win in the state is what the BJP seeks. It secured victory in 99 of 182 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. The exit polls have predicted a huge return of the party to power for a seventh straight term in the state where it has been ruling for nearly 27 years. The Chief Minister’s victory in his own constituency, goes without saying, can be said to be a battle of prestige.

The Chief Minister had most recently drawn criticism over the October 31 bridge collapse in the Morbi district, which had killed over 140 people. Questions were raised over the contract for the repair of the suspension of bridge to a manufacturing firm - the Oreva group - better known as makers of Ajanta clocks. The matter had consequently reached both the high court and the Supreme Court.

Contesting against him are the Congress’s Amee Yagnik and the AAP has fielded Vijay Patel.

Arvind Kejriwal - during his intense campaigning for the AAP - had targeted the BJP amid the poll heat over the party’s decision to change the chief minister in the middle of the term.

The state voted in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
gujarat election assembly election bjp + 1 more
gujarat election assembly election bjp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out