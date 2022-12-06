Gujarat election 2022: Ghatlodia assembly constituency details

The incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting from the Ghatlodia assembly segment from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ticket. It is a part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, and former chief minister Anandiben Patel also contested from this constituency earlier.

Patel, who replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister in September 2021, is up against the Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik of Congress and Vijay Patel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The area is dominated by Patidar and Rabari communities.

In 2017, 13 candidates contested for Ghatlodia assembly constituency seat and it was one of 99 seats won by the BJP. It was a one-way contest with BJP's Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant comfortably winning the election defeating Congress's Patel Shashikant (BHURABHAI) by a huge margin of 1,17,750 votes.

98.3% of the total votes were casted to the top two candidates. The BJP candidate got a total of 1,75,652 votes, while the Congress candidate got 57,902 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Thakor Budhaji Gabhaji grabbed 1,105 votes to finish at the third place. The top three parties secured 73.9%, 24.4% and 0.5% respectively.

In Gujarat Assembly election 2012, BJP's Patel Anandiben Mafatbhai beat Congress's Patel Rameshbhai Prahladbhai (DUDHWALA) by 1,10,395 votes.

