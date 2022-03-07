Exit polls highlights: BJP likely to win UP, AAP to cross halfway mark in Punjab
- Exit Polls 2022 Highlights: According to the post-polls surveys, BJP is likely to win big in Uttar Pradesh while AAP may comfortably cross the halfway mark in Punjab. On the other hand, Goa and Uttarakhand are likely to see a close contest between Congress and BJP.
Election Exit Poll Results 2022 Highlights: Exit polls, claiming to reveal the mood of the voters, are out now that the polling has ended in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Several news channels broadcast the exit polls predicting the results of the five state assembly elections. Some of the television news channels and their tie-up with survey companies to measure the voters' sentiment include India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-CVoter, News24-Today's Chanakya, and India TV-Ground Zero, among others. They will predict the fate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and other regional parties of UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur (Health warning: Exit polls don't always get it right). Four of the five states –Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur – that went to the polls this year are currently ruled by the BJP while Congress governs Punjab.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 09:36 PM
Exit Polls 2022 for UP Assembly elections
India Today-My Axis India: BJP+ 288-326, SP+ 71-101, BSP 3-9, Others 3-6
ABP News-CVoter: BJP+ 228-244, SP+ 132-148, BSP 13-21, Others 6-8
News 24-Today's Chanakya: BJP+ 294, SP+ 105, BSP 2, Others 2
Times Now-Veto: BJP+ 225, SP+ 151, BSP 14, Others 13
Republic-P Mark: BJP+ 240, SP+ 140, BSP 17, Others 4
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 09:31 PM
Exit Polls: 'Not amazed', says Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief
“I am not amazed as we have said NDA govt will return to power in UP and exit polls are also directing in the same direction. People have benefited from our social welfare schemes,” Union minister Anupriya Patel said.
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 09:00 PM
Exit Polls 2022: What pollsters have to say about the Uttarakhand Election results
All exit polls seem to suggest a close contest in Uttarakhand, with an edge to the incumbent BJP over Congress.
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 08:45 PM
Dhami says BJP will get more seats than exit poll numbers
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that BJP will get more seats than the exit polls have predicted.
“All exit polls are showing that BJP will form govt with majority. Some are showing 45 seats, some 47 seats but I believe there will be more seats when the final result is out,” ANI quoted Dhami as saying.
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 08:18 PM
India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll: BJP likely to win big in Uttar Pradesh
India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll has predicted a huge win for BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party is likely to improve but nowhere in the race to form the government, according to the Exit Poll.
BJP: 288-326
SP: 71-101
BSP: 3-9
Congress: 103
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 07:58 PM
BJP likely to improve its tally in Manipur, form govt: India Today-My Axis India
BJP is likely to improve its vote share and seats in Manipur assembly elections and form government again in the North-Eastern state, according to India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll.
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 07:48 PM
Exit Polls 2022 for Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
India Today-My Axis India: BJP 36-46, Congress 20-30, Others 4-9
ABP News-CVoter: BJP 26-32, Congress 32-38, AAP 0-2, Others 3-7
News 24-Today's Chanakya: BJP 43, Congress 24, AAP 0, Others 1-3
Times Now-Veto: BJP 37, Congress 31, AAP 1, Others 1
Republic-P Mark: BJP 29-34, Congress 33-38, AAP 1-3, Others 1-31
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 07:39 PM
Exit Polls 2022 for Punjab Assembly Elections
India Today-My Axis India: Congress 19-31, AAP 76-90, SAD+ 7-11, Others 1-4
ABP News-CVoter: Congress 22-28, AAP 51-61, SAD+ 20-26, Others 8-14
News 24-Today's Chanakya: Congress 3-17, AAP 89-111, SAD+ 1-11 Others 0-2
Times Now-Veto: Congress 22, AAP 70, SAD+ 19, Others 6
Republic-P Mark: Congress 21-31, AAP 62-70, SAD+ 16-24, Others 1-3
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 07:33 PM
Exit Polls 2022: Goa CM says BJP will win 18-22 seats
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that BJP will form the government in Goa by winning 18-22 seats in the 40-members assembly.
"As per exit polls also, BJP will return to power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and will have good performance in Punjab," ANI quoted Sawant as saying.
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 07:24 PM
India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: BJP still favourites to win Uttarakhand
India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll:
BJP: 36-46
Congress: 20-30
BSP: 02-04
Others: 02-05
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 07:16 PM
AAP to get 89-111 seats in Punjab's 117-member assembly: News24-Today's Chanakya
AAP will get 89-111 seats in Punjab's 117-member assembly, according to News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll.
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 07:09 PM
ABP C-Voter Exit poll for Punjab
AAP is likely to emerge as the single-largest party in Punjab and may cross the halfway mark required to form the government, according to ABP C-Voter Exit Poll.
AAP: 51-61
Congress: 22-28
SAD: 20-26
BJP: 7-13
Others 1-5
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 07:00 PM
BJP, Congress locked in a close contest in Goa, shows Republic P-Marq exit polls
Pollsters for Republic TV have predicted a close contest between BJP and Congress.
BJP: 13-17
Congress: 13-17
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 06:53 PM
SP expected to make big gains in UP, but it won't be enough, suggests NewsX Exit Poll
BJP is likely to come back to power in Uttar Pradesh with 211-225 seats, however, SP will make massive gains to bag up to 160 seats.
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 06:46 PM
BJP to win UP with 240 seats, Samajwadi Party to get 140: Republic P-Marq Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll
Republic P-Marq Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will be able to retain the power in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP: 240
SP: 140
BSP: 17
Congress: 4
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 06:41 PM
AAP set to form govt in Punjab, predicts India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll
India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted a comfortable majority for AAP in Punjab.
Cong 19-31
AAP 76-90
SAD 7-11
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 06:32 PM
Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly: Where things stand
Aam Aadmi Party has tried to make the contest multi-cornered but it is yet to be seen the extent of inroads the party has been able to make. In the last assembly election, BJP reached a comfortable majority to form the government in the state.
Seat share in Uttarakhand assembly:
BJP: 57
Congress: 11
Independent: 2
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 06:19 PM
Where Punjab Legislative Assembly stands
Congress: 76
AAP: 12
SAD: 13
BJP: 6
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 06:01 PM
UP assembly: Where it stands
NDA government
BJP: 297
Apna Dal (Sonelal): 7
Opposition
SP: 70
RLD: 1
SBSP: 4
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya): 1
Despite garnering more vote share than SP, BSP was able to win just four assembly seats in the 2017 UP elections.
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 05:44 PM
Vote share after 2017 UP assembly elections
BJP: 39.67%
BSP: 22.23%
SP: 21.82%
Congress: 6.25%
RLD: 1.78%
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 05:29 PM
Congress in action ahead of Uttarakhand assembly election results
Congress has swung into action ahead of assembly election results as Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, party leader Mohan Prakash, and AICC Incharge of Uttarakhand Devender Yadav will visit Dehradun on Wednesday. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said that the leaders will assess the pre-counting and post-counting political situation in the state and coordinate with Congress candidates for counting preparations, reported news agency ANI.
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 05:00 PM
Exit poll results for 2017 Punjab assembly election
None of the major pollsters got its right as most of them predicted a hung assembly, with AAP emerging as a strong contender to form the government in Punjab. AAP managed to bag 20 seats in 117-member Assembly.
Exit polls for AAP in Punjab:
India Today-Axis: 42-51
India News-MRC: 55
India TV-CVoter: 59-67
News 24-Today's Chanakya: 54
ABP-Lokniti CSDS: 36-46
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 04:32 PM
Exit poll 2022: How the pollsters fared in 2017 UP assembly election
While most of the pollsters predicted a BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, very few came close to the brute majority with which the saffron party came to power.
Exit polls for BJP in Uttar Pradesh:
India TV-CVoter: 161
ABP-Lokniti CSDS: 164-176
India TV Forecast: 155-167
AXIS: 251-279
Today's Chanakya: 285
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 04:16 PM
How reliable the exit polls are?
The post-poll survey, popularly known as exit poll, is conducted after voters exit the polling station after casting their vote. Most of the exit polls failed to predict the so-called wave in BJP's favour during the 2017 UP assembly elections.
-
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 03:52 PM
Exit polls 2022: UP election enters final hours, 46.40% voter turnout by 3pm
Over 46% of voter turnout was recorded till 3pm, according to the provisional data released by the Election Commission of India.