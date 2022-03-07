Exit polls highlights: BJP likely to win UP, AAP to cross halfway mark in Punjab

Election Exit Poll Results 2022 Highlights: Exit polls, claiming to reveal the mood of the voters, are out now that the polling has ended in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Several news channels broadcast the exit polls predicting the results of the five state assembly elections. Some of the television news channels and their tie-up with survey companies to measure the voters' sentiment include India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-CVoter, News24-Today's Chanakya, and India TV-Ground Zero, among others. They will predict the fate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and other regional parties of UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur (Health warning: Exit polls don't always get it right). Four of the five states –Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur – that went to the polls this year are currently ruled by the BJP while Congress governs Punjab.