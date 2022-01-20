BJP announces candidate list for Goa polls, CM Sawant to contest from Sanquelim

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly elections fielding chief minister Pramod Sawant from Sanquelim seat. The election will be held in a single phase on February 14.

Addressing a press briefing, BJP leader and party's election in-charge for Goa Devendra Fadnavis also announced that deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will be contesting from Margao Assembly constituency.

Announcing the list, Fadnavis said that the BJP ushered in a new era of development Goa in the last 10 years.

“BJP has given stability in Goa and is fulfilling the goal of development envisioned by late former CM Manohar Parrikar... No serious law and order issue in Goa since BJP took charge,” he said.

New entrants who have been rewarded with tickets include Jayesh Salgaocar from Saligao, Rohan Khaunte from Porvorim, Ravi Naik from Ponda and Govind Gaude from Priol.

Sitting MLA from Panjim, Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, has also been given the ticket this year.

On the other hand, the name of Utpal Parrikar, son of late former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, was not seen on the list. The BJP said that Parrikar was offered other alternatives but he refused.

“Talks on with him. We feel he should agree,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

Goa is among five states that are headed for assembly elections next month. The 40-member assembly state is headed for a triangular fight between the BJP, TMC and AAP. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

