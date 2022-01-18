Goa polls 2022: Congress fields ex-BJP minister Michael Lobo from Calangute

The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Goa.

Among the key contenders named is Michael Lobo, a former minister in the BJP government. Lobo, who recently joined the Congress along with his wife Delilah, will contest as the party’s candidate from the tourist belt of Calangute.

Lobo is a two-time legislator from Calangute and currently represents the constituency in the Assembly.

The state is scheduled to see election to the 40-member Assembly on February 14. The counting of votes will take place along with that of four other states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur – on March 10.

On Sunday when the state observed the 'Opinion Poll Day', Lobo said it is the most important day for Goa and the Congress would celebrate it in a grand way after coming to power. "We will make it happen once we come to power," Lobo said.

