Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Goa Assembly Election / Goa polls: Independent MLA, minister Govind Gaude to join BJP
goa assembly election

Goa polls: Independent MLA, minister Govind Gaude to join BJP

“I respect the invitation extended by the BJP to join them. I have been with them for the last five years and have worked closely with them,” Govind Gaude said. 
Independent MLA, minister Govind Gaude to join BJP.(Representative image)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 06:48 PM IST
PTI |

Goa minister and Independent MLA Govind Gaude on Tuesday resigned from the membership of the Assembly and is set to join the BJP. Gaude, an Independent MLA from Priol, has supported the BJP-led state government since 2017 and was part of the state cabinets of late Manohar Parrikar and Pramod Sawant.

“I respect the invitation extended by the BJP to join them. I have been with them for the last five years and have worked closely with them,” he said. Gaude was the art and culture and tribal welfare minister of the coastal state. “As an Independent, I have realised that there are certain difficulties. When you are in the political party, the organisation is there to back you. Manpower is very important,” Gaude said, defending the move. 

The legislator said he will be joining the BJP later in the day. “I have decided to join a political party. I have a personal interest because in my constituency, there is no support for any political party other than the BJP,” he added. 

RELATED STORIES

Last month, three sitting MLAs Ravi Naik (Congress), Jayesh Salgaonkar (Goa Forward Party) and Rohan Khaunte (Independent) joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, which will be held on February 14. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP