Goa polls: Independent MLA, minister Govind Gaude to join BJP

Goa minister and Independent MLA Govind Gaude on Tuesday resigned from the membership of the Assembly and is set to join the BJP. Gaude, an Independent MLA from Priol, has supported the BJP-led state government since 2017 and was part of the state cabinets of late Manohar Parrikar and Pramod Sawant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I respect the invitation extended by the BJP to join them. I have been with them for the last five years and have worked closely with them,” he said. Gaude was the art and culture and tribal welfare minister of the coastal state. “As an Independent, I have realised that there are certain difficulties. When you are in the political party, the organisation is there to back you. Manpower is very important,” Gaude said, defending the move.

The legislator said he will be joining the BJP later in the day. “I have decided to join a political party. I have a personal interest because in my constituency, there is no support for any political party other than the BJP,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, three sitting MLAs Ravi Naik (Congress), Jayesh Salgaonkar (Goa Forward Party) and Rohan Khaunte (Independent) joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, which will be held on February 14.