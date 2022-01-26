Goa polls: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal to file nomination as independent from Panaji

Utpal Parrikar, son of late BJP veteran and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, on Wednesday said he will file his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly election from the Panaji constituency on Thursday.

Last week, Utpal had resigned from the primary membership of the BJP after he was denied a ticket to contest from the capital. The BJP has fielded Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, who had switched over from the Congress to the BJP in 2019.

Earlier, Utpal had said he was left with no other choice. “The BJP will always remain in my heart. It is a difficult choice for me, I am doing it for the people of Goa. No one should be worried about my political future, people of Goa will do it,” he had said

"People of Panaji have voted for Manohar Parrikar all these years because he stood for certain values. I also have those values in me. The time has come for me to stand up for those values," he said, adding that he shared an immense bond with the people of the capital.

Days ago, the Shiv Sena said it would extend its support to Utpal if he contests as an independent candidate. Sena MP Sanjay Raut had earlier urged all non-BJP parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to extend their support to Utpal as a tribute to Manohar Parrikar.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the BJP leadership was in conversation with Utpal and had offered him two constituencies to contest the Assembly election.

BJP on Thursday released its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly election.

(With inputs from agencies)

