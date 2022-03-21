Pramod Sawant to continue as Goa chief minister, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that Pramod Sawant will continue as Goa chief minister, ending the suspense over the name for the top post, 11 days after the saffron party won 20 seats in the 40-member assembly. The announcement was made after the BJP held the much-awaited legislature party meeting. This will be the third straight term of the BJP in Goa and the second term for Sawant.

Sawant will call on the governor PS Sreedharanound 7 pm to stake a claim to form the government in the coastal state.

Caretaker chief minister Sawant was the clear favourite for the post of the CM but had faced some opposition. Besides Sawant, the names of BJP MLA and former state health minister Vishwajit Rane, and Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who hails from Goa, were being discussed for the CM's post.

“Vishwajit Rane had proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the leader of the legislative party. Everyone unanimously elected Sawant as the leader. He will be the leader of the legislative party for the next five years," Union Minister and BJP's central observer for Goa Narendra Singh Tomar said.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to work as the CM of Goa for the next five years. I am glad that the people of Goa have accepted me. I will do everything possible to work for the development of the state," CM-designate Sawant told reporters.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Goa is likely to be held between March 23 and 25. Modi and senior BJP leaders will remain present for the event, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade had said on Sunday.

Central observes of BJP- Tomar and L Murugan- has reached Panaji on Monday afternoon to participate in the crucial legislature party meeting. Besides

Tomar and Murugan, Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, desk in-charge CT Ravi and Tanavade attended the legislature party meeting.

In the recently held elections in Goa, the BJP won 20 seats, just one short of a simple majority, in the 40-member House. BJP's nearest rival Congress won 11 seats, AAP 2, Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) 2, Independents 3, Revolutionary Goans 1, and Goa Forward Party 1.

