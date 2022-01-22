‘Reek of bias’: Goa TMC alleges EC’s ‘flying squad’ barged into its office

The Goa unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday alleged that a flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) barged into the party's office on Friday night without giving any specific reason.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter addressed to the EC on Saturday, the TMC said a group of two police officers, both armed, were accompanied by four unidentified individuals in plain clothes, and entered the party office at around 11.10 pm on Friday.

“They identified themselves as members of the flying squad of the EC,” the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC said in its letter to the polling body.

It alleged that the EC's flying squad wrongfully and forcefully tore down hoardings and the glow board at the office, the letter said.

When the squad was questioned about the actions, its members said they were working under strict instructions of their superiors to take action within 30 minutes of someone filing a complaint on the 'cVigil' application, the letter added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite repeated assurances and promises, the squad refused to leave the party office and its threatened staff with dire consequences if they raised any objection, the TMC said.

It pointed out that Goa's chief electoral officer was ‘well aware’ about the TMC office address in Panaji along with the glow board hoarding and hence the flying squad had no reason to barge into the office late at night.

"Such acts and conduct indicate the wrongful intention of the 'Flying Squad' to harass the members/staff and supporters of AITC", the TMC also said in its letter and added that even if the squad received a complaint, it did not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

While terming the Friday night's incident as a reek of bias, the TMC urged the Election Commission to take necessary action against the flying squad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the single-phase assembly election in Goa on February 14, the TMC is a first-time entrant and has announced a slew of promises if it forms the government this time.

On January 18, the party released its first list of 11 candidates which includes two former Goa chief ministers Luizinho Faleiro and Churchill Alemao.

At present, the TMC has allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and has also reached out to the Congress party for a pact. However, the Congress said it is not keen to team up with the TMC and called it an untrustworthy ally.