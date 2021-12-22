'TMC doesn't stand anywhere in race': AAP's Kejriwal in Goa ahead of polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday downplayed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as competition in the poll-bound Goa, saying it doesn't stand anywhere in the race. "I think you people give a lot of importance to TMC," he told the media in a press conference in Panaji.

"I think TMC doesn't have even a 1% vote share as of now. It came to Goa only 3 months back, democracy doesn't work like this. You need to work hard, you need to work among people," Kejriwal also said.

Appealing for voters, Kejriwal promised to have a corruption-free government in Goa as he highlighted the party's work in Delhi against the issue and its "zero-tolerance" policy towards it.

"The AAP government ended petty corruption in Delhi," said Kejriwal, who also serves as the chief minister of Delhi.

The AAP leader also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Pramod Sawant in Goa, as he said, his cabinet is full of "gems", adding, "so many ministers are accused of corruption."

"People of Goa had no option because Congress, BJP all the parties were corrupt. Now an honest party like AAP is there, give us a chance," he also said.

"We have launched a novel initiative in Delhi like government ensuring doorstep delivery of services," he highlighted. The AAP leader also promised to bring back all the industries to Goa to boost the economy of the Union territory.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly are due in two months. The elections battle has intensified in the Union territory as AAP and TMC have embarked on a campaign to oust the BJP.

Presently, Goa has 17 legislators from BJP and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.