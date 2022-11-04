Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat election: 5 points about Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's CM candidate

Gujarat election: 5 points about Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's CM candidate

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 03:00 PM IST

Isudan Gadhvi, was a popular Gujarati journalist and anchor before he entered into politics.

Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) CM candidate for Gujarat assembly polls.
ByHT News Desk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat elections which are scheduled for December.

Here is a look at his profile:

-Isudan Gadhvi, was a popular Gujarati journalist and anchor before he entered into politics. His 8-9pm show had to be extended by half an hour, till 9:30 pm on popular demand.

-A self-proclaimed “Nayak or victor”, Gadhvi is known for raising his voice for the masses. Aged 40, the AAP leader hails from a financially strong family of farmers in Pipliya village of Dwarka district.

-He belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), which constitute a whopping 48% of the state's population.

-After quitting his job in the media industry on July 1, 2021, he was reportedly approached by the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

-At that time, AAP's Gopal Italia and state in-charge Gulab Singh Yadav met Gadhvi and he finally joined AAP on July 14, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gujarat assembly election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP