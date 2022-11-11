BJP drops 38 sitting MLAs in its first list for polls in Gujarat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced a list of 160 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, dropping 38 lawmakers and picking fresh faces, including for the crucial seat of Morbi, where a bridge collapse two weeks ago killed 135 people.

The announcement came a day after four top party leaders, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel, said they had opted out of the electoral race.

Gujarat, which has 182 seats, goes to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.

“Thirty-eight MLAs have been replaced.... BJP usually changes 20% of its MLAs. In electoral democracy, change is necessary, otherwise it will lead to stagnation. We have given tickets to several youngsters. This list shows a generational shift in Gujarat BJP,” the party’s state unit president C R Patil told news agency PTI.

The BJP fielded 40 Patidar and 49 OBC candidates in the first list, reflecting the importance of these two communities in its social coalition.

The BJP is looking to secure a seventh electoral victory in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. The state is witnessing the first triangular electoral contest since 1990 with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hoping to dislodge the BJP.

The party fielded chief minister Bhupendra Patel from his seat of Ghatlodiya in Ahmedabad, Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel (who switched from the Congress to the BJP in June) from Viramgam and BJP member Rivaba Jadeja (also the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja) from Jamnagar north.

From Morbi, the party fielded former lawmaker Kantilal Amrutiya, who quickly became popular after visuals of him jumping into the river and rescuing drowning people went viral. The collapse of a heritage bridge on October 30 and the deaths of 135 people, many of them children, has stung the local administration with many questions over the conduct of the civic authorities.

A five-time lawmaker, Amrutiya lost the 2017 assembly elections to Congress’s Brijesh Merja. Merja then defected to the BJP in 2020 and defeated Congress’s Jayantilal Patel in a bypoll. He was inducted as a minister after Bhupendra Patel succeeded Rupani as chief minister last year but was dropped in an apparent bid to blunt local anger in Morbi.

“We have declared names of 160 candidates at a go and there has been no protests from within. In fact, the candidates whose names have been dropped will work in team spirit to ensure victory of BJP with a record number this time. All sections of the society have been given representation, including two saints,” said Zubin Ashara, state media co-head of the BJP.

For the first phase, when 89 seats go to the polls, the BJP declared the names of 84 candidates. For the second phase of 93 constituencies, the BJP named 76 picks. In all, the first list had 14 women, 12 Scheduled Caste and 24 Scheduled Tribe candidates. The party fielded 10 candidates below 40, four medical doctors and four PhD holders.

A number of senior lawmakers – including Nimaben Acharya from Bhuj, Rajendra Trivedi from Raopura and Madhu Shrivastav from Waghodia – were dropped. Trivedi was the state parliamentary and legislative affairs minister. Besides Trivedi, four other ministers from the Bhupendra Patel cabinet were dropped from the list.

The BJP has ruled Gujarat continuously since 1998. But in the 2017 election, it faced a tough challenge from the Congress, which made inroads into the BJP’s cita

