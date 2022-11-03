Gujarat Election 2022 LIVE updates: EC set to announce poll dates shortly
The Election Commission will today announce the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls at noon. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year. The poll panel last month announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections but cited the convention followed in 2017 to delay Gujarat poll schedule announcement. However, by keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after the polling, the commission hinted that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8. Gujarat Asssembly elections have largely been a two-party contest but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered the arena this time to make it a three-cornered fight.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 12:09 PM
51,782 polling stations to be set up for Gujarat elections: EC
The Election Commission said on Thursday that 51,782 poll stations will be set up across 182 assembly seats in Gujarat.
-
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 12:04 PM
CEC Rajiv Kumar condoles loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
-
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 12:00 PM
Election Commission's press conference begins, Gujarat poll dates to be announced shortly
The Election Commission press conference has started. Dates for the Gujarat election will be announced shortly.
-
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 11:54 AM
Shortly: Election Commission to announce dates for Gujarat assembly poll
In a few minutes from now, the Election Commission will announce the dates for the Gujarat assembly poll. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.
-
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 11:51 AM
EC had defended its decision to not announce Gujarat, Himachal polls together
The Election Commission, which had come under fire from opposition parties for not announcing the polls together, had defended its decision saying that the states were geographically non-contiguous and it was in keeping with past precedent.
-
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 11:08 AM
EC to announce poll dates at noon
Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 12 noon to announce the schedule of Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.