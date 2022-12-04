Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2: This is where PM Modi will cast his vote tomorrow

Published on Dec 04, 2022 09:26 PM IST

PM Modi will cast his vote at a high school in Ahmedabad's Ranip which comes under the Sabarmati constituency. PM Modi is a registered voter of this constituency.

PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to cast his vote on Monday in Sabarmati constituency.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

As Gujarat is all set to vote for the second phase of the Assembly Election on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. He is a voter of the Sabarmati constituency and will cast his vote at the polling station set up at a high school in Ahemdabad's Ranip. Ahmedabad city chief fire officer Anirudh Gadhvi said emergency preparations have been made at the polling station keeping in mind the VIP movement.

"Alternative route is planned for traffic. Fire department officers will be on standby. Emergency evacuation plan also prepared," the fire officer said.

Ahmedabad: A general view of Nishan School where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, (PTI)

PM Modi on Sunday went to meet his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar and spent 45 minutes there before leaving for the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi is a registered voter from Ranip area and cast his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous polls. The polling station falls under the Sabarmati Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city.

Sabarmati has been with the BJP for decades. This time BJP's Harshadbhai Patel, Congress's Dinesh Mahida and AAP's Jasvant Thakor are the contestants.

Union home minister Amit Shah will also be voting in Ahmedabad. His voting centre is a municipal sub-zonal office in the Naranpura locality of the city.

After registering a voter turnout of 63.31, Gujarat will be voting for 93 seats tomorrow to decide the fate of 833 candidates. The verdict for all 182 constituencies will be out on December 8.

