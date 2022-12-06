Gujarat election 2022: Gandhinagar South assembly constituency details

This seat, which falls in the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, came into existence after the 2008 delimitation. Since then, the BJP has won both 2012 and 2017 assembly elections here. The party has fielded prominent OBC leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South. Congress fielded Himanshu Patel and Daulat Patel contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Thakor was formerly with the Congress and one of the faces of anti-BJP stir in the state during the 2017 polls. He joined the BJP in 2019. He had won on the Congress ticket in 2017 but lost his Radhanpur seat in the subsequent by-poll in 2019.

In 2017, 10 candidates contested for Gandhinagar South assembly constituency seat and it was one of 99 seats won by the BJP and its candidate, Thakor, won the election by defeating the Congress' Govindji Hiraji Solanki by a margin of 11,538 votes.

96.4% of the total votes were casted to the top two candidates. BJP's Thakor got a total of 1,07,480 votes, while Congress' Solanki got 95,942 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Jadugar Piyushbhai Chaturbhai grabbed 2,761 votes to finish at the third place. The top three parties secured 50.9%, 45.5% and 1.3% respectively.

In Gujarat Assembly election 2012, Thakor defeated Congress' Thakor Jugaji Nathaji by 8,011 votes.

