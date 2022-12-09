Gujarat election 2022: Over 9% fall in NOTA votes recorded than last election

The Election Commission of India (ECI) data revealed that the share of NOTA in the Gujarat Assembly election fell over nine percent this year as compared with the 2017 data. The highest NOTA votes recorded in Khedbrahma assembly constituency with 7,331.

A total of 5,01,202 NOTA votes have been recorded this election than 5,51,594 votes in the 2017 Assembly election. Highest number of NOTA votes recorded in Khedbrahma, followed by Danta seat with 5,213 and Chhota Udaipur with 5,093 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its victory in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election for the seventh time by bagging 156 out of 182 seats. It grabbed 53 per cent vote share, making it the highest for the party in the western states.

A majority of the leaders who had switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Congress since 2017 have won the 2022 assembly elections.

The party had fielded 37 leaders who switched to the party from the Congress — most of them were sitting MLAs at the time of joining. Of them, 34 leaders scored electoral victories, including OBC leader Alpesh Thakor (Gandhinagar south), Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Viramgam) and popular Koli leader and six-time MLA Kunvarji Bavalia (Jasdan).