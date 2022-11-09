Gujarat election: List of 4 senior BJP leaders who will not contest

Four senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani, announced on Wednesday that they will not contest in the upcoming election.

The three other leaders include former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, senior MLAs Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja, all were ministers in Vijay Rupani's cabinet.

Vijay Rupani:

Rupani served as Gujarat chief minister from 2016 to 2021. He resigned from the post in September last year. The resignation was in accordance with the BJP's principle of providing all party workers with equal opportunity.

On Wednesday, Rupani said in this election, responsibility should be given to new BJP workers. “I won't contest the poll, I sent a letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We will work to make the chosen candidate win,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nitin Patel:

Nitin Patel served as Gujarat's deputy chief minister, under the cabinet of Rupani. Patel was also in charge of the health, finance and road and building portfolios of the previous state government.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama:

A senior MLA of the BJP from the Dholka assembly constituency, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama served Gujarat's law minister in Rupani's cabinet. He was also the state's education minister and took charge of other portfolios too.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chudasama said other workers of the BJP should get the opportunity to fight this year's election.

“I have fought the elections nine times till now. I express my gratitude to the party,” he added.

Pradipsinh Jadeja:

A senior MLA of the BJP from the Vatva assembly constituency and a former Rupani minister, Pradipsinh Jadeja also declared that he will not contest the election next month.

The above developments in Gujarat BJP come after two serving MLAs of the Congress- Bhagwan Barad and Mohansinh Rathwa jumped ship to the saffron party.

The assembly election in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON