Gujarat election: ‘Zero electricity bills’, Kejriwal's mega poll promise

Published on Nov 21, 2022 06:23 PM IST

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP and Congress, saying both parties never spoke about inflation.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said his party will save Gujaratis from price rise.(Twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised zero electricity bill for all citizens if his party is voted to power in Gujarat.

Addressing a roadshow in Amreli, Kejriwal said, “Both BJP and Congress don't speak about inflation. I will free you from the clutches of price rise. I will waive off your entire electricity bill from March 1”.During the roadshow, Kejriwal invoked the ‘rewadi’ (freebies) culture jibe by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a swipe at the BJP. “They abuse me and say Kejriwal is distributing free ‘rewadis' which is a loss-making move. But don't worry. I am educated and won't let you incur any loss”, the Delhi chief minister said.

The AAP has been aggressively campaigning in the poll-bound state of Gujarat even before it wrested Punjab from Congress earlier this year. It had won 27 out of 120 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation elections held last year, replacing it as the principal opposition party in the civic body.Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: FULL COVERAGEThe party is seeking to position itself as the principal challenger to the BJP which has ruled the state for the past 27 years. Kejriwal has been projecting the upcoming election as a direct BJP vs AAP showdown. He even asked Congress supporters to not to waste their votes, predicting that the grand old party will receive vote share of less than 13 per cent.ALSO READ: BJP brushes aside AAP’s claim of being its main challenger

In the previous Assembly polls in 2017, Congress had registered its best performance in decades by winning 77 of 182 seats. The ruling BJP had won 99 seats, and the tally swelled to 111 after 14 Congress MLAs defected to the ruling party.

Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, votes in two-phase elections on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

HT News Desk

