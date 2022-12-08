Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate CM Patel on record win

Gujarat elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate CM Patel on record win

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 01:57 PM IST

Trends show a big win for BJP in Gujarat, with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party failing to provide any challenge. Patel also met the BJP's state chief CR Patil at the BJP HQ in Ahmedabad, where they congratulated each other and distributed sweets to party workers.

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah telephoned Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel Wednesday to congratulate him on the Bhartiya Janata Party's record-breaking win in the 2022 Assembly election.

CM Patel tweeted, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra bhai Modi and Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit bhai Shah have congratulated the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for its historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. This is a victory of the unwavering faith of people in BJP's good governance. Thank you Gujarat!"

Track full coverage of Gujarat election LIVE

In another tweet CM Patel stated, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the voters of the state for giving me a historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly Elections as a stamp of unwavering faith on the Bhartiya Janata Party. Heartiest congratulations to god-like workers and the top leadership of the party who worked tirelessly with the resolve of public service.”

