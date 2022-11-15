Gujarat poll: AAP releases 17th list of 4 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its 17th list of four candidates for the next month's Assembly polls in Gujarat, covering all but one seat in the 182-member House. After the latest list, just one Assembly seat - Bhavnagar West - is left for which the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has not yet declared its candidate.

The party announced names of candidates for Kheralu, Visnagar, Mansa and Padra Assembly seats. Of these, it changed the name of candidate for Padra in Vadodara district. As per the latest list, the AAP has fielded Dinesh Thakor from Kheralu, Jayanti Patel from Visnagar, Bhaskar Patel from Mansa and Sandeep Singh Raj from Padra.

Kejriwal's outfit, seeking to emerge as the main political rival of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, started releasing the names of candidates from August itself.

The AAP has fielded four women and three Muslims in its candidates for 181 seats. "The AAP believes that the more time the candidates get in their respective constituency, the more they will be able to develop good relations with the people of that area and also know their problems," the party said in a statement.

Elections will be held on 89 seats in the first phase on December 1 and on 93 seats in the second second on December 5. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Last date of filing of nomination forms for the second phase is November 17. Date for scrutiny of nominations is November 15 and 18 for the first and second phases, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 17 and 21, respectively for the first and second phases.