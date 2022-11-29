On Kharge's ‘Ravan’ barb, ex-Gujarat CM says ‘Congress creates own problems’

Condemning Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "Ravan" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said the grand old party creates its own problems and that the latest remark will cause a "dent" for them and benefit the BJP in the next month's Gujarat assembly election.

Kharge, who is in Gujarat campaigning for the Congress, was speaking at a rally in Behrampura area of Ahmedabad when he said, “In all these campaigns, he (Modi) only talks about himself. 'Don't look at anyone else, just look at Modi and vote'... how many times do we have to see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?"

His statement did not go down well with the BJP, especially with the leaders in Gujarat.

“The Congress, on its own, creates problems for itself. Comparison of PM Modi with Ravan is an insult to Gujarati people, it will dent the Congress party and will benefit the BJP in the polls,” said Rupani, who is also one of BJP's star campaigners for the polls.

Earlier in the day, the saffron party's IT-cell head Amit Malviya hit out at Kharge in a tweet, saying he had lost "control over his words" because he was unable to "take the heat of Gujarat election". “Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe…(Kharge) calls Narendra Modi 'Ravan'. From 'Maut ka Saudagar' to 'Ravan', Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son,” he said.

Sambit Patra, BJP's national spokesperson, echoed Malviya saying the Congress had not only insulted the son of Gujarat, but rubbed into the heart of every Gujarati.