Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / On Kharge's ‘Ravan’ barb, ex-Gujarat CM says ‘Congress creates own problems’

On Kharge's ‘Ravan’ barb, ex-Gujarat CM says ‘Congress creates own problems’

gujarat assembly election
Published on Nov 29, 2022 10:52 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in Gujarat, was speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad when he compared PM Modi with 'Ravan'. His statement did not go down well with the BJP, especially with its leaders in Gujarat.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani (ANI Photo)
Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani (ANI Photo)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Condemning Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "Ravan" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said the grand old party creates its own problems and that the latest remark will cause a "dent" for them and benefit the BJP in the next month's Gujarat assembly election.

Kharge, who is in Gujarat campaigning for the Congress, was speaking at a rally in Behrampura area of Ahmedabad when he said, “In all these campaigns, he (Modi) only talks about himself. 'Don't look at anyone else, just look at Modi and vote'... how many times do we have to see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?"

His statement did not go down well with the BJP, especially with the leaders in Gujarat.

“The Congress, on its own, creates problems for itself. Comparison of PM Modi with Ravan is an insult to Gujarati people, it will dent the Congress party and will benefit the BJP in the polls,” said Rupani, who is also one of BJP's star campaigners for the polls.

Earlier in the day, the saffron party's IT-cell head Amit Malviya hit out at Kharge in a tweet, saying he had lost "control over his words" because he was unable to "take the heat of Gujarat election". “Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe…(Kharge) calls Narendra Modi 'Ravan'. From 'Maut ka Saudagar' to 'Ravan', Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son,” he said.

Sambit Patra, BJP's national spokesperson, echoed Malviya saying the Congress had not only insulted the son of Gujarat, but rubbed into the heart of every Gujarati.

Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijay rupani gujarat assembly election + 1 more
vijay rupani gujarat assembly election

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out