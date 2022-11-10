PM Modi, Amit Shah hold meet to finalise candidates for Gujarat polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attended the Bharatiya Janata Party central election committee (CEC) meeting, where the list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections is likely to be finalised, people familiar with the development said. The details about the CEC meeting were not made public till late the time of going to the press.

Besides Modi and Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP state president CR Patil and other members of the CEC and the state unit of the party were present in the meeting, a party functionary said, requesting anonymity.

The CEC meeting comes a day after Nadda, and Shah chaired a meeting of the BJP Gujarat core group.

Polling for the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 while the results will be declared on December 8. In the first phase, polling will be held for 89 seats while the second phase will see voting for 93 seats.

Having set a target to win over 150 state seats, the BJP has decided to launch the “Agrasar Gujarat” campaign covering all 182 assembly constituencies to get feedback from over 10 million residents on what they think should be done to further develop the state. The party will soon release its vision document for Gujarat, another functionary said, asking not to be named. The functionary added that senior leaders will also hold discussions on campaigning for the upcoming polls.

