Time for exit polls to exit, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Dismissing the exit polls prediction of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the Gujarat assembly elections, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it was time for the exit polls to exit.

“It’s time for the exit polls to exit. The questions based on exit polls are unfair. We know who conducts these polls, under the influence of whom and why they are conducted. I don’t believe in these exit polls”, he said.

Ramesh was speaking with mediapersons with party leader Kanhaiya Kumar at the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

A multitude of exit polls have predicted a seventh straight term for the BJP in Gujarat, with the saffron party securing seats in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress was predicted to obtain seats between 16-51, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was projected to win anything between 2-13 seats.

Kumar also dismissed the outcome of exit polls.

“I have not asserted that the BJP won’t win with a majority in Gujarat, nor have I said that the Congress would return to power with a majority. We have observed that our democratic institutions are being disabled, and the concerns of the people of Gujarat are being ignored.”

The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly polls will take place on Thursday.