Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022: Documents required at polling booth

The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the assembly polls for Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The EC held a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 3pm. The elections will be held on November 12, the counting of votes will be on December 8, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

The term of the Himachal House will end on January 8, 2023.

Last month, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey visited Gujarat and Himachal to review poll preparedness. The commission did not announce the elections for the Gujarat assembly, the term of which ends on February 18, 2023.

For identification of voters at the polling station, the voter shall present his/her EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the commission along with the photo voter slips:

Aadhaar card Pan card Indian passport MGNREGA card Driving licence Pension document Passbook by bank/post office Smart card issued by RGI under NPR Heath insurance smart card Official identity card issued by MPs/MLAs/MLCs Unique disability ID card Photo ID card by central/state governments/PSU

The poll panel also said now youngsters can get four chances in a year to enrol as a voter. There will be four qualifying dates in a year as eligibility to register as a voter instead of a single qualifying date. There will be an Advance Application Facility for 17+ youngsters also.

