Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Dharampur Assembly constituency details

BJP leader and state cabinet minister Mahender Singh is the sitting MLA from Dharampur, which he has represented in state assembly since 1990. A 7-term legislator from here, Singh, though, has won as candidate of various parties; when he won this seat for the first time, he contested as an independent. However, in three straight state polls – 2007, 2012, 2017 – he won on a BJP ticket.

In the 2017 election, Singh, a 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran, Singh secured 27,931 votes, and defeated his nearest challenger, Chandrashekhar of the Congress, by a huge margin of 11,964 votes. Together, the top two candidates secured 91.3% of the total votes, of which 15,967 went to Chandrashekhar.

However, in the 2022 polls, which took place on November 12, the BJP fielded Rajat Thakur, while the Congress once again went with Chandrashekhar. A total of 82,732 people – 41,584 male and 41,147 – were eligible to elect their representative from Dharampur.

The counting of votes for all 68 assembly segments in the hill state is scheduled for December 8.

