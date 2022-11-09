In poll-bound Himachal, PM Modi attacks ‘dynastic’ Congress: ‘Once it leaves…’

Prime minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on the Congress on Wednesday - saying "the dynasty party can only guarantee instability, corruption, scam to the people" - as he addressed a political rally in Himachal Pradesh's Chambi. PM Modi is in Himachal to campaign for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of this week's Assembly election.

"There are many political parties that are functioning solely on dynasty and vote bank politics. Such parties can never fulfil the aspirations, expectations of the people of Himachal Pradesh. Only BJP's double-engine governments can provide stability and good governance to the people of Himachal Pradesh," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

"The general public is so angry with the Congress party that once it leaves the government, it struggles for years to make a comeback. People of Tamil Nadu expelled Congress from there about 60 years ago... it still has not been able to return to power," he declared.

The prime minister pointed out that while his party had won the trust of voters in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh - both states voted the BJP back to power during polls earlier this year - the Congress did not have a single MLA in several states.

"This time the people of Uttarakhand changed the old tradition (anti-incumbency) and made the BJP (the) winner. In Uttar Pradesh too, for the first time in 40 years, a party won again and came to the government for the second time in a row with an absolute majority. In Manipur too the BJP government came back again," the prime minister said.

"Whereas Congress only has two governments left - Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh… and you don't see them making news for development but only its internal feuds. How will these states develop?” he asked the crowd.

Himachal Pradesh has a history of alternating between the Congress and the BJP since 1982.

This year the election will be held on November 12. Also voting this year is the prime minister's home state of Gujarat, which will go to the polls on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8.

With inputs from ANI

