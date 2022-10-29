Kangana Ranaut's hint at joining politics: ‘If BJP wants me for Himachal polls’

Dropping the first hint at joining politics, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has said she is open to contesting from the Mandi constituency in the next month's Himachal Pradesh elections if she gets a ticket from the BJP.

"Whatever will be the situation... If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation... It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh or the party wants me to contest; I will have no problem. So, definitely, it will be my good luck," Kangana Ranaut replied when asked about joining politics at an Aaj Tak conclave.

"I want others also to come forward who are hard working. They are people who really hard, I want them to come forward too," the actor added.

The assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12. The counting will take place on December 8.

Interestingly, earlier this month, Kangana had said she had no plans to enter into politics professionally as she remains focused on her film career.

Speaking at the same event, BJP national president JP Nadda said Kangana is welcome to join the party, but it's the leadership which will take a final on giving a ticket to her.

The Queen actor, whose Twitter account was suspended in May last year for repeated violations of rules, was also asked about the latest Twitter takeover by billionaire Elon Musk and if she would like to return to the platform in near future.

"I was there on Twitter for one year and Twitter couldn't tolerate me for even a year... I have completed one year on Instagram in May and I have already received three warnings. So I said I will not use Instagram. My team has taken over and now everything is good. Nobody has a problem with it.

"If I come back on Twitter, then people's lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states. I'm happy that I'm not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely... you will get a lot of 'masala'," she said.

Musk completed the USD 44 billion takeover of Twitter on Friday. He reportedly fired the social media company's four top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

