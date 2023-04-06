Congress releases 2nd list of candidates for Karnataka assembly election

The Congress party on Thursday released its second list, comprising of 42 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, due to be held on May 10 (for which counting will be on May 13).

The party in its first list fielded senior leaders Siddaramaiah from Varuna and DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura. (HT PHOTO)

“The CEC of Congress has selected the following candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka,” a press release from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said.

The party fielded former BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur from Gurmitkal, where he has served as a three-time MLA. It fielded Bheemasen B Chimmannakatti from Badami, where former CM Siddaramaiah had fought from in the 2018 polls. Hullappa Y Meti will be contesting from Bagalkot, P Ravikumar from Mandya and A R Krishna Murthy from Kollegal (SC).

Other names in the list included Badasaheb D Patil (Kittur), Ramappa Balappa Timmapur (SC) (Mudhol), Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrif (Bijapur City), V Raghunatha Naidu (Padmanabha Nagar), Keshava Rajanna B (Yelahanka), S Balraj Gowda (Yeshvanthapura) and many more.

The party in its first list fielded senior leaders Siddaramaiah from Varuna, DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura, G Parameshwara from Koratagere, M B Batil from Babaleswar, Priyank Kharge - AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's son - from Chitapur, working president Eshwar Khandre from Bhalki, and Dinesh Gundu Rao from Gandhi Nagar.