Assembly elections 2021: LDF gets a big lead in Kerala

As of 10:30 am, 10.9% of the votes were counted in Kerala, according to the Election Commission of India, and the trends available for 120 out of the 140 assembly constituencies (ACs) in the state suggest that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has gained a big lead over its main rival, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

In terms of vote share, the LDF had 45.9% of the total votes polled compared to 37.7% for the UDF. The LDF and UDF were leading in 84 and 46 ACs respectively. The CPI (M) and the Congress were leading on 48 and 19 ACs respectively. The Indian Union Muslim League, the second largest constituent of the UDF, was leading on 14 ACs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading on two ACs with a vote share of 11.4%.

If these trends hold and the LDF manages to return to power, it will be the first such instance since 1982 in Kerala. The state has traditionally seen power alternate between the Left and the Congress.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is relying on his government’s record of handling natural disasters and public health crises and a wider social alliance. The Congress is largely relying on anti-incumbency.

The fact that Rahul Gandhi is a member of Parliament from the state adds to the importance of the state for the party. The BJP is making an aggressive push in the state but is widely expected to be a distant third, with the question being whether it increases its vote share and which of the two major parties is affected by BJP’s possible rise.