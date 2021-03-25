'BJP to be the kingmaker in Kerala', says E Sreedharan in Malampuzha rally

'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Wednesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is looking to make inroads in Kerala, will make big gains in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Sreedharan said that BJP could emerge as the kingmaker after the elections. "BJP has got very good prospects of winning number of seats according to me. It may be absolute majority or could be a sizeable number by which they'll be the kingmakers," Sreedharan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sreedharan is contesting the upcoming assembly election from the BJP's side from Palakkad. On Wednesday, he campaigned along with the party's senior leader and Union home minister Amit Shah in Malampuzha in Palakkad.

Noting that the state lacks industries, Sreedharan said he will focus on bringing industries to Kerala. "Only industries can bring wealth to the state. Job creation is necessary as Kerala has the most unemployed youths," he said. The 88-year-old also said that education will also be one of his focus areas and will work to bring transparent, efficient and corruption-free government in Kerala. "I will try to raise the standard of the education system," he said.

A retired engineer who is widely recognised for spearheading the Delhi metro project, Sreedhanar joined the BJP in February. The BJP is in a triangular battle with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and CPI-M led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. Over the four decades, both UDF and LDF have ruled the state alternatively.

Currently, the BJP has only one MLA in the Kerala assembly. During the election campaign, the party has projected itself as the alternative to UDF and LDF and is hoping to finally get a grip over the state.

The tenure of the 14th legislative assembly of Kerala will come to an end on June 1. The elections for 140-member Assembly will be held on April 6, while the votes will be counted on May 2. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly.

