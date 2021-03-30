Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Fascist Left Front govt instills fear in Kerala, says Priyanka on campaign trail
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greets the crowd during an election rally at Venjaramoodu, ahead of the Kerala assembly polls, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (PTI PHOTO.)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tore into the Left camp in Kerala on Tuesday, accusing chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of running an “almost fascist” government and instilling fear psychosis among people.

Taking out roadshows across three coastal districts of south Kerala, Vadra addressed thousands of UDF supporters shaking hands with whoever stretched out their hands to greet her.

“In the past five years, he (Vijayan) has been following the principle of instilling fear, showing favouritism and committing fraud”, she said in a no-holds-barred attack on the Left, which is a Congress ally in the rest of the country including West Bengal. At all meetings, she raised the allegations against the state government and its alleged omissions and commissions. She listed out recent charges against the government one by one.

“He has instilled a sense of fear and the tall promises that were made have fallen flat as there was no alternate model of development, as was promised,” she said adding people would give a befitting reply to the government in the April 6 assembly elections.

“Every time something comes out, all we hear is the chief minister saying he has no idea. If so, then who is running the government?” She described how the opposition exposed the LDF government’s scam after scam during the past five years.

In the deep-sea fishing scam, in which a dubious firm received 50 billion contracts, she said even after WhatsApp messages implicating the CM were out he said he had no idea about it.

“Same was his response, when the gold smuggling case surfaced and when the Sprinkler data scam (transferring Covid-19 patient data to a foreign firm came out,” she said adding he sold fishermen’s livelihood for 50 billion to a US firm.

“When these are truths of his governance, everything has been managed by a huge public relation exercise,” she said at Karunagappally in Kollam. “If your experience in the last five years shows that every promise made has been broken, ask for your right, don’t give up,” she added.

She also attacked the BJP and its ideological mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) accusing them of making hollow promises about protecting women citing the recent attack on a group of nuns in Uttar Pradesh. Reacting to Vadra’s criticism the ruling Left Front said she devoted most of her time to criticize the government and spared the Modi regime at the Centre. “As continuation of power is certain Congress leaders are in a hurry to portray the government in bad light,” said CPI (M) leader A Ananthan.

