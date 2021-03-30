Kerala polls: Waste management, green cover, and water supply feature in E Sreedharan’s election ‘masterplan’

‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan, who is contesting the Kerala Assembly elections from Palakkad as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, said on Tuesday that he has drawn up a “master plan” for the constituency which includes round the clock water supply and waste management. Sreedharan was speaking at a election rally in Palakkad at which was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I've drawn up a master plan for this constituency which includes a 24-hour water supply and efficient solid waste management scheme,” said Sreedharan.

After concluding his speech, Sreedharan took to Twitter to praise the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - of which tehe BJP is a part - for its contribution to the education sector.

“After NDA came to power at the Centre, more IIT have been built, education sector has improved overall. NDA govt is working towards making the medical and technical skills available in local languages,” tweeted the former engineer.

Sreedharan also pledged to increase Palakkad’s green cover by planting 25 lakh trees in the course of the next 5 years, if elected to the legislature.

“I also want to have green cover for the area by planting 25 lakh trees in next 5 years,” said Sreedharan.

In his address, the Prime Minister praised Sreedharan as the “true son of Kerala”. PM Modi talked of his contribution in ushering in modernity and connectivity in India, adding that he is a popular figure across all sections of the society.

“Metroman Sreedharan Ji, a man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala’s progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power and stood firm on his commitment to Kerala,” the PM said

Sreedharan is contesting the Kerala polls against Shafi Parambil, an incumbent contesting on a Congress ticket, and a CPI-M contestant CP Pramod.