Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Kerala polls: Waste management, green cover, and water supply feature in E Sreedharan’s election ‘masterplan’
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: Waste management, green cover, and water supply feature in E Sreedharan’s election ‘masterplan’

E Sreedharan pledged to increase Palakkad’s green cover by planting 25 lakh trees in the course of the next 5 years, if elected to the legislature.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:53 PM IST
E Sreedharan is contesting the Kerala polls against Shafi Parambil, an incumbent contesting on a Congress ticket, and a CPI-M contestant CP Pramod. (ANI Photo)

‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan, who is contesting the Kerala Assembly elections from Palakkad as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, said on Tuesday that he has drawn up a “master plan” for the constituency which includes round the clock water supply and waste management. Sreedharan was speaking at a election rally in Palakkad at which was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I've drawn up a master plan for this constituency which includes a 24-hour water supply and efficient solid waste management scheme,” said Sreedharan.

After concluding his speech, Sreedharan took to Twitter to praise the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - of which tehe BJP is a part - for its contribution to the education sector.

“After NDA came to power at the Centre, more IIT have been built, education sector has improved overall. NDA govt is working towards making the medical and technical skills available in local languages,” tweeted the former engineer.

Sreedharan also pledged to increase Palakkad’s green cover by planting 25 lakh trees in the course of the next 5 years, if elected to the legislature.

“I also want to have green cover for the area by planting 25 lakh trees in next 5 years,” said Sreedharan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala CM Vijayan’s village, a communist stronghold, hopeful of his return

Former MP's remarks against Rahul Gandhi kick off row in poll-bound Kerala

How Kerala’s economy has fared under LDF rule

PM Modi spells out BJP's vision for Kerala, praises E Sreedharan in Palakkad

In his address, the Prime Minister praised Sreedharan as the “true son of Kerala”. PM Modi talked of his contribution in ushering in modernity and connectivity in India, adding that he is a popular figure across all sections of the society.

“Metroman Sreedharan Ji, a man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala’s progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power and stood firm on his commitment to Kerala,” the PM said

Sreedharan is contesting the Kerala polls against Shafi Parambil, an incumbent contesting on a Congress ticket, and a CPI-M contestant CP Pramod.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly election 2021 kerala assembly elections 2021 metroman e sreedharan
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP