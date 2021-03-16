Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Need third front in country, says NCP's Shard Pawar, welcomes PC Chacko
kerala assembly election

Need third front in country, says NCP's Shard Pawar, welcomes PC Chacko

Pawar's comments came after Chacko, a former member of Parliament from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat from the Congress party, joined the NCP formally in presence of NCP chief and Yechury.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:56 PM IST
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press meet, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar underlined the need for a third front in the country as he welcomed former leader PC Chacko on Tuesday. It has not been given a shape yet, Pawar said, adding that talks with different parties were on. "Sitaram Yechury (Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader) has also stated the need for it," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Pawar's comments came after Chacko, a former member of Parliament from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat from the Congress party, joined the NCP formally in presence of NCP chief and Yechury. He resigned from Congress on March 10, claiming that it was "very difficult for a sincere worker to survive" there.

Welcoming Chacko to NCP, Pawar said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan called him and told him that the Left Front was happy with PC Chacko joining NCP.

"I am happy to welcome Shri PC Chacko into our Nationalist Congress Party. His presence and participation will strengthen the Left Democratic Front in the forthcoming assembly elections of Kerala," Pawar also said on Twitter.

Chacko joined the NCP ahead of the Kerala Assembly election. The voting for the 140-member Legislative Assembly will take place on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RSS ideologue leaves BJP red-faced with claim of secret understanding with Left

Dalit woman seeking justice for minor daughters to contest against Kerala CM

Former Congress leader PC Chacko, who left party last week, joins NCP

Kerala Congress list has 55% new faces, party calls it ‘generational shift’

Kerala is currently ruled by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is led by the CPI(M) party. Apart from the CPI-M, the alliance includes the Communist Party of India (CPI), Kerala Congress (M), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Janata Dal (Secular), Indian National League and various other regional parties.

The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress has held power in the state alternately over the last four decades. This year as well, many pre-election surveys have indicated a close fight between LDF and UDF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly election 2021

Related Stories

kerala assembly election

Former Congress leader PC Chacko, who left party last week, joins NCP

UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:42 PM IST
india news

Congress' reaction to PC Chacko's exit: 'Those who have to leave will leave'

UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:04 PM IST
news

‘Groupism biggest bane’: PC Chacko quits Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:28 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP