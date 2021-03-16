Need third front in country, says NCP's Shard Pawar, welcomes PC Chacko

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar underlined the need for a third front in the country as he welcomed former leader PC Chacko on Tuesday. It has not been given a shape yet, Pawar said, adding that talks with different parties were on. "Sitaram Yechury (Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader) has also stated the need for it," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Pawar's comments came after Chacko, a former member of Parliament from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat from the Congress party, joined the NCP formally in presence of NCP chief and Yechury. He resigned from Congress on March 10, claiming that it was "very difficult for a sincere worker to survive" there.

Welcoming Chacko to NCP, Pawar said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan called him and told him that the Left Front was happy with PC Chacko joining NCP.

"I am happy to welcome Shri PC Chacko into our Nationalist Congress Party. His presence and participation will strengthen the Left Democratic Front in the forthcoming assembly elections of Kerala," Pawar also said on Twitter.

Chacko joined the NCP ahead of the Kerala Assembly election. The voting for the 140-member Legislative Assembly will take place on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.

Kerala is currently ruled by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is led by the CPI(M) party. Apart from the CPI-M, the alliance includes the Communist Party of India (CPI), Kerala Congress (M), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Janata Dal (Secular), Indian National League and various other regional parties.

The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress has held power in the state alternately over the last four decades. This year as well, many pre-election surveys have indicated a close fight between LDF and UDF.

