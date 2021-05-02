Yechury, Prakash Karat laud Pinarayi Vijayan as LDF prepares for a comeback

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat on Sunday lauded the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for their work and said that the people of Kerala rewarded the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for their handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the Kerala floods. He also highlighted that the pro-people approach of the government helped LDF in these elections.

He also pointed out that no other government has been re-elected for a second successive term other than the Vijayan-led government. “This is a significant victory as in the past 40 years no government was reelected for a second successive term. This shows that the people of Kerala have appreciated the performance of Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and the way it tackled floods in the state, the Covid-19 pandemic and remained committed to working for the people,” Karat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The ruling LDF is leading in 98 seats out of 140 seats. Congress-led UDF is leading in 42 seats while the BJP is not leading in any constituency, election officials familiar with the developments told HT.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also thanked citizens for showing confidence in the party and said that the party will continue to serve the people in a video message. “I thank the people of Kerala for reposing faith in an unprecedented manner in the way that the previous LDF government tackled all the challenges that the people have faced and also the pandemic scourge. The government gave a Kerala model to the world on how to handle the pandemic,” Yechury was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.