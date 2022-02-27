Manipur music teacher suspended for taking part in PM’s campaign rally

IMPHAL: A music instructor of a government institution has been suspended from service for taking part in a political campaign in respect of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22.

Huidrom Pushparani Devi, a well-known singer of the state and music instructor at Government Ideal Blind School at Takyelpat in Imphal, was served a show-cause notice by Social Welfare department on February 23.

In her recent reply to the notice, Pushparani Devi, according to the government order, said that singing has been her passion and part of her life apart from teaching the students.

“Therefore, when some people approached me for singing in some function, I readily accepted the offer. However, I was not aware that they were connected with some political activities,” the singer said as quoted in the government order.

However, her claim was found contradictory to the video evidence shared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and termed her reply to be “unsatisfactory.”

“Now therefore, whereas, in exercise of the power conferred under Sub-Rule (1) (a) of Rule 10 of the Central civil services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rule 1965, Smt Huidrom Pushparani Devi, Music Instructor, Government Ideal Blind School, Takyel, Social Welfare Department, Manipur is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order said.

Manipur will go to polls on February 28 and March 3.

In the first phase, elections will be held at 38 Assembly constituencies while the remaining 22 Assembly constituencies will go to polls in the second phase on March 3. The counting of votes will be held along with Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on March 10.