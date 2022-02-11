Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Manipur Assembly Election / Manipur poll dates revised, voting now on February 28, March 5
manipur assembly election

Manipur poll dates revised, voting now on February 28, March 5

The change in the schedule comes after the Congress’s state unit chief, N Loken Singh, petitioned the EC to not hold polls on a Sunday — observed as the Lord’s Day by Christians.
Manipur elections will be held on February 28 and March 5. (Reuters) (For representation purpose)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly elections in Manipur, which would now be held on February 28 and March 5, instead of February 27 and March 3.

The change in the schedule comes after the Congress’s state unit chief, N Loken Singh, petitioned the EC to not hold polls on a Sunday — observed as the Lord’s Day by Christians.

Catch all latest updates related to assembly elections here

Later, in a press release issued on Thursday, the EC said: “The Commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of poll of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Manipur.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur manipur election election committee
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP