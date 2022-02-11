Manipur poll dates revised, voting now on February 28, March 5

The Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly elections in Manipur, which would now be held on February 28 and March 5, instead of February 27 and March 3.

The change in the schedule comes after the Congress’s state unit chief, N Loken Singh, petitioned the EC to not hold polls on a Sunday — observed as the Lord’s Day by Christians.

Later, in a press release issued on Thursday, the EC said: “The Commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of poll of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Manipur.”