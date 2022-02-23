Manipur polls: Amit Shah’s 3 ‘I’ jibe at Congress

IMPHAL: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Manipur will be developed as an ideal state in the Northeast region in the next 5 years if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power.

Amit Shah was addressing a public meeting at the Churachandpur district headquarters, 65 km south of Imphal, during his maiden visit to the poll-bound state after the election dates were announced last month.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, union minister of state for social justice & empowerment Pratima Bhaumik, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and the BJP candidates in Churachandpur district were also present during the public meeting.

Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will definitely work on it for the development in the region.

Expressing happiness over chief minister N Biren Singh-led government “ending the bandh and blockade and taking the state in the path of peace and development,” he said, “Being a footballer, Biren Singh knew how to score and save goals. So, he prevents bandh and others, and takes up connectivity, development and peace initiatives.”

“The BJP wants to develop Manipur as the nation’s sports hub, he said. “Prime Minister Modi is dreaming of developing the state’s youngsters as Olympic medallists in the field of sports after they’re free from drugs and arms.”

Hitting out at the Congress, he claimed that Manipur is known for insurgency, blockade and others during the Congress regime. But now, after the BJP came into power, the state is known for the development of connectivity, infrastructure, sports, industries and health.

In the Congress-ruled states, there are 3 ‘I’s of instability, insurgency and inequality but in the BJP-ruled states, there’s innovation, infrastructure and integration, he further claimed and added that PM Modi has also ended the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) by giving ILPs as gifts.

Prior to the public meeting, home minister attended a door-to-door campaign in Churachandpur.

Later, he also addressed a similar meeting at Kangpokpi, 45 km north of Imphal, and attended a campaign in Yaiskul in Imphal, followed by a meeting with BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement of Amit Shah, All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for Manipur Jairam Ramesh said, “I would like to ask, what is the union government doing to fulfil the demand of the people of Manipur to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act? This is a demand not only in Manipur, but this is a demand made in other states of Northeast,” he said.

“I would also like to remind the union home minister that when O Ibobi Singh was the state chief minister, he was able to persuade the Union government to repeal AFSPA in the Imphal area,” he said.

What is the Union home minister doing to control the flow of illegal drugs which is affecting the society in Manipur particularly the youngsters, he further questioned.

Terming PM Modi’s public meeting on Tuesday as “a flop rally, flop visit,” he said, “If you ask me to say one-line on the difference between the Congress and the BJP, I will say the Congress unites while the BJP divides.”

Meanwhile, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Therie appealed to hold free and fair elections in Manipur claiming that not only the star campaigners of the Congress party but the candidates themselves are not allowed to visit their constituencies.

The second phase of polling in Manipur is scheduled for March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

