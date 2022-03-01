Manipur polls: Congress promoting separatism in the state, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of 'encouraging separatism' in Manipur rather than focusing on development work in the northeastern state, which held the first of two phases of Assembly elections on Sunday.

Hitting out at the opposition party for ‘looting’ the people of Manipur, he said, “Congress party is only focused on looting Manipur. They were so involved in looting the state that they never had time to work for people.”

“Congress party did not work for the development of Manipur and encouraged separatism. The people of Manipur have to be aware of this. Bharatiya Janata Party works for the development of the Northeast, especially Manipur. This is destroying their (Congress) plans of divide and rule,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi continued with his development pitch for the state, saying that the BJP government, which is bidding for re-election, is planning to build an AIIMS and a sports university in Manipur. He also assured the people of the state of a ₹100-crore startup fund.

“This is the time of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This decade is the decade of development and progress and Manipur is moving fast in this direction today," PM Modi said at a virtual rally.

“Manipur was waiting for its first train since independence. BJP did the work of starting train services in the state and connected Manipur to India's railway network. New railway lines are also being built, furthering the layout and connectivity,” he added.

Manipur, on Monday, witnessed a voter turnout of 78.03% in the first phase, which determined the fate of 173 candidates. Voting was held in 38 constituencies across five districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. The state has a total of 60 assembly seats.

The second and final phase of voting in Manipur will take place on March 5. The votes will be counted on March 10.

