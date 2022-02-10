Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elections / Manipur Assembly Election
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: EC revises polling dates, 1st phase on Feb 28, 2nd on March 5

The term of 60-member Manipur Assembly ends on March 19
Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) sealing officers check EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs).(PTI)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 07:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Election Commission on Thursday revised the dates for elections in Manipur.

According to the latest Election Commission statement, the first phase of polling will take place on February 28 instead of February 27.The second phase of polling is now scheduled to be held on March 5 instead of 3. 

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.Full election coverage link here

 

 

Topics
manipur election manipur
