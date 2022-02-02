Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: Ex-BJP lawmaker among Congress candidates

On January 22, the party released its first list of 40 candidates, including former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, and 19 new faces
HT Image
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

IMPHAL: Opposition Congress named former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh as a candidate for Manipur assembly elections as it released its second list of 10 candidates late on Tuesday.

Singh, whom BJP denied a ticket for the elections and nominated a former Congress legislator in his place, has been fielded from Moirang in the Bishnupur district while former minister Ningthoujam Biren Singh will contest from Imphal West district’s Sekmai.

The Congress has so far named 50 out of the 60 candidates. On January 22, it released its first list of 40 candidates, including former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, and 19 new faces. The list also included three women candidates.

The BJP formed the government in the state in 2017 even as it won 21 seats while Congress emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats.

The first phase of elections in the state will be held on February 27 across 38 constituencies. The second phase polling to 22 seats will follow on March 3. The results will be declared on March 10.

