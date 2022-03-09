Manipur polls: Ruling BJP confident of comeback with win in over 40 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur president, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, exuded confidence over its victory in the Assembly election that took place in two phases in the northeastern state over the past few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devi said that the BJP has set a target of bagging more than 40 seats out of a total of 60 constituencies in Manipur.

"We have set a target of over 40 seats and are confident of forming a stable government. When the final results are declared, we expect the number to be 40 plus only... We haven't taken a decision on Chief Ministerial candidate and there is no point of a new CM here," Devi told ANI.

For all election updates

Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}