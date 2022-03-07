Re-polling ordered at six polling booths in Manipur

IMPHAL: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered re-polling at six booths across four assembly seats in Senapati and Ukhrul districts of Manipur on Tuesday three days after the state went to the second and last phase of polling on March 5.

On Sunday, Congress candidates in Wangkhem, Wangjing-Tentha, and Tengnoupal demanded re-polling in their constituencies alleging malpractices during the polling on March 5. Congress candidate M Hemanta Singh (Wangjing-Tentha) submitted a memorandum to the district election officer of Thoubal, demanding repoll at nine polling booths.

Singh, a former minister, urged the election authorities against announcing election results unless the footage of the webcasting facilities was checked. The supporters of the Naga People’s Front candidate from the Chandel seat also demanded re-polling.

Another Congress candidate K Meghachandra Singh (Wangkhem) also submitted a written complaint to the chief electoral officer on Sunday demanding re-polling at four polling booths. Earlier, BJP urged the re-poll in Wangjing-Tentha alleging proxy voting.

The first phase of elections was held on February 28 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

