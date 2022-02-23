Assembly polls: Amit Shah to campaign in Manipur today

IMPHAL: Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Manipur on Wednesday to campaign for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the first phase of assembly elections on Monday. This will be Shah’s first visit to the state since election dates were announced on January 8.

Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi during his day-long visit. He will accompany state BJP chief A Sharda Devi for a door-to-door campaign in Yaiskul. Shah will later have a meeting with BJP leaders.

BJP leader Benjamin Mate said Shah’s visit will be a morale booster for the party while calling it a “historic and big event”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Imphal East district on Tuesday amid tight security after underground organisations called for a shutdown against his visit.

The second phase of polling in Manipur is scheduled for March 5 and the counting of votes on March 10. In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 28 of the 60 seats. But with 21 seats, the BJP formed a government with the support of the National People’s Party and Naga People’s Front.

