Women to be in charge of all 29 polling stations in Manipur’s Singjamei

IMPHAL: Women will be in charge of all 29 polling stations in Manipur’s Singjamei constituency, where voting will be held in the first phase of assembly elections on February 27.

Deputy commissioner Th Kirankumar Singh, who is also the district election officer of Imphal West district, made the announcement in this regard on Wednesday.

Singh also said women will be in charge of two polling stations in every constituency in the district.

As many as 377,290 electors, including 90 transgender people and 3,304 persons with disabilities, have enrolled in the Imphal West District. The enrolment ratio is 1,099 women per 1,000 men.

Singh said the health of all the staff on election duty will be screened and Covid 19 vaccination is compulsory for them.

Superintendent of Police Shivakanta said five companies of the Central Armed Police Force have arrived in the state and have started patrolling, area domination, and confidence-building exercises.

On seizure of illegal liquor and other intoxicant items, he said the district police seized 19,113 litres of distilled indigenous country liquor, 1,156 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 826 canes of beer, 122.59 kg of opium, 767 gm of brown sugar, 37.37 gm of heroin, etc from April last year till date.

The second phase of polling will be held on March 3 and the counting of votes on March 10.