Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Polls LIVE: Who will win Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura? Projections after 7pm

Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland Elections Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Once Monday's single-phase voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland concludes, all eyes will be on exit polls for the two states, along with the exit poll for Tripura, where citizens voted on Feb 16.

Together, these three of the northeast's seven sister states, have 180 assembly segments – 60 each – but the results on March 2 will be for 179; one BJP candidate got elected unopposed from his seat. Also, ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, assembly polls were to take place in as many as nine states; of these, polling has now been conducted in three.

Exit polls, however, cannot be shown before 7 pm on Feb 27, as per an order of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Also, exit poll projections may or may not be the same as actual results. This is because a respondent may have lied to the surveyors after being asked who he/she voted for.