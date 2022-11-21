PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat as poll fever heats up

Poll temperatures are rising in Gujarat as the ruling BJP - which has stepped up its election pitch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in his home state - is set to be targeted by the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal amid intense campaigning. The Prime Minister kicked off another hectic day with an election rally in Surendranagar after addressing five poll gatherings in the last two days. He will be speaking at two more rallies on Monday - one in Jambsar and another in Navsari.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi - who has been leading the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra for nearly two months - was so far facing criticism for not attending the public gatherings in Gujarat, where the BJP has been ruling for about 27 years. He is finally set to address two Jansabhas in Surat and Rajkot, at 2 pm and 4 pm, respectively.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister - during the campaign trail - had hit out at Rahul Gandhi for marching during the mass contact program along with activist Medha Patkar. “A Congress leader was seen taking out a padyatra with a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades. Ask the Congress when it comes to demand your vote that you are taking out a padyatra by keeping your hand on the shoulders of those who were against Narmada dam. What would have happened had Narmada dam not been built,” he had said.

The Prime Minister - during his poll speeches - has been hailing the BJP government, at the central and state level, for its achievements.

Meanwhile, the AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal will attend a roadshow in Amreli at around 2 pm. Kejriwal has been launching all-out attacks on the rival BJP both in Gujarat and Delhi, where MCD polls are due on December 4. He - in return - has been facing criticism over various allegations, including claims that his party leaders are taking cash for tickets in the national capital.

Gujarat is due to vote in two phases - on December 1 and December 5 - and votes will be counted on December 8.

