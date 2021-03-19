Home / Elections / Puducherry Assembly Election / Election department officials seize 2 Crore from vehicle in Puducherry
puducherry assembly election

Election department officials seize 2 Crore from vehicle in Puducherry

Officials of the Flying Squad of Kadirkamam, Thattanchavady and Indira Nagar Assembly segments in the Puducherry region on Thursday intercepted a vehicle in Thanthai Periyar Nagar during a surprise check and seized the cash being transported in it.
PTI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shurbir Singh said suspicion arose that the cash was intended for "illegal distribution to the voters while the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly polls is in force."(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Election flying squad officials seized two crore cash being transported in a vehicle while set top boxes worth about two crore were recovered from a house in poll-bound Puducherry.

Officials of the Flying Squad of Kadirkamam, Thattanchavady and Indira Nagar Assembly segments in the Puducherry region on Thursday intercepted a vehicle in Thanthai Periyar Nagar during a surprise check and seized the cash being transported in it.

Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shurbir Singh said in a release that though the people carrying the cash in the vehicle disclosed during enquiry that it was from a bank they could not present valid documents to show the destination it was being taken to.

He said suspicion arose that the cash was intended for "illegal distribution to the voters while the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly polls is in force."

Shurbir Singh said the cash was in the denominations of 500, 200 and 100, adding the vehicle in which it was being transported was a private van normally used by banks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP alliance to sweep Puducherry assembly polls: Asianet-C fore pre-poll survey

P Kannan joins BJP ahead of Puducherry assembly polls

The battle for a UT and BJP’s South ambitions

'Prove corruption charges or face defamation': Narayanasamy to Amit Shah

He said that the cash was handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation.

The CEO also said in another instance the flying squad of Embalam, Nettapakkam and Bahoor segments in Puducherry region acted on a tip-off and seized around 30,000 set top boxes worth about two crores from a house.

Also, over 3,600 litres of arrack kept in the backyard of an arrack shop in Karaikal were seized, taking the total quantity seized so far to 18,500 litres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puducherry ut election commission
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP