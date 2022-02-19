21K police, paramilitary officials deputed in Ludhiana for poll day

To ensure fee and transparent elections, as many as 21,000 personnel of Punjab police and paramilitary forces have been deputed in the district.

All the polling stations of constituencies– Atam Nagar, Central and South– will be guarded by paramilitary forces and 65 percent of polling stations of the rest of the constituencies will be manned by only paramilitary forces, while the rest of the polling stations will be manned by both police and paramilitary forces.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma and commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said 80 companies of paramilitary forces are pressed in for the poll day.

The DC said strict vigil would be kept in some parts of Gill constituency, where an untoward incident had taken place a few days ago. He said central paramilitary forces, five quick reaction teams in each constituency and other teams have been deployed in the remaining constituencies of district. “These teams will be headed by senior commandant level officers of paramilitary forces, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) level, additional deputy commissioner of police/superintendents of police level, assistant commissioners of police/deputy superintendent of police level officers,” he said.

As many as 14,500 personnel will be deputed to the polling stations, while the rest of the force will maintain the law-and-order situation in the city and support election staff.

Around 235 sector officers and magistrates have also been deployed in the district and they would be accompanied by police personnel and videographers. These teams would keep patrolling their respective polling booths so that no indecent incident takes place.

Check on outsiders

DC Varinder said the returning officers, police personnel, and flying squads must get an FIR registered against the outsiders if they continue to stay in the assembly segments after the election campaign is over. He said that the move was aimed at restricting the presence of political functionaries, party workers, procession functionaries and campaign functionaries, who have been brought from outside the assembly constituency for campaigning. Sharma said, “The district and police administration is duty-bound to ensure that all functionaries, who are not voters, leave the assembly constituency immediately after the campaign ends 48 hours before the polling day.”

He said complete checking of all hotels, lodges, guest houses, marriage palaces and restaurants would be carried out jointly by police, returning officers and flying squads to ensure no outsiders are staying there. He said all guests should be duly informed in advance that they would not be allowed to stay in a particular constituency till completion of polling on February 20 if they are not its’ residents.

Dry day from February 18 to February 20, March 10

A dry day has already been declared in the district from 6pm on February 18 to February 20 till the conclusion of the voting. Dry day will also be observed on March 10, the day on which counting of votes will take place. However, there is no ban on door-to-door campaigning in the district.

He said leaders of political parties should prepare their travel plans in such a manner that they leave other constituencies before 6pm on Friday and no excuse on this part would be tolerated. He warned the district administration would not shy away from registering an FIR against such persons.

No liquor to be served

Sharma said during these days, no hotel, restaurant, club, marriage palace and others would be allowed to serve liquor in their premises. He further said that no person can store liquor on these days as well. The orders have been issued to maintain law and order in view of the polling and counting.

He said that no stone would be left unturned to ensure free, fair and transparent polls. He urged people to come and vote independently without any fear and warned of strict action if any candidate or political party tries to lure voters by distributing cash, liquor or any other things.

Holiday has already been declared by the DC in all government and private schools of the district on February 19. Sharma said if any examinations were scheduled for February 19, schools would have to reschedule them. However, the schools (government and private), where polling booths have been set up, staff responsible for cleaning work, and personal staff (chowkidar/sewadar) would have to remain present.

Holding dharnas, protests, meetings, sloganeering, and assembly of five or more persons in the district have also been banned. The DEO-cum-DC said formal orders have already been issued in this regard and police personnel, returning officers or flying squads would check voter ID cards of people to ensure if they are residents of that particular constituency or not.

Officers warned of strict action if any person tries to disrupt peace and communal harmony in any part of district by using muscle power. “Such persons would be dealt with strictly and would be put behind bars,” they warned.