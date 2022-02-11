Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akalis to blame for Punjab’s drug problem, says Channi

Published on Feb 11, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi held the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) responsible for the drug problem in the state. Addressing a gathering at Shahkot in Jalandhar district here in favour of party candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, Channi announced to induct the latter as a cabinet minister if Congress is voted to power.

Channi said the previous SAD-led government was responsible for letting the drug business thrive in the state due to its ‘misgovernance and connivance’. “I didn’t backstab former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, he stabbed himself on the face by colluding with the Badals and didn’t act against Akali leader Bikram Majithia,” Channi said.

On the Aam Aadmi Party, Channi said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had his eye on the Punjab chief minister’s post. He said the Congress government waived the electricity bills of the poor people, while urging the gathering to vote for Congress.

