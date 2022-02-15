Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Channi slams AAP for fielding candidates facing criminal cases
punjab assembly election

Channi slams AAP for fielding candidates facing criminal cases

Channi, who is also the Congress’ chief ministerial face, said there were around 60 candidates of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 44 candidates of AAP who had criminal cases against them
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for giving tickets to several candidates who have criminal antecedents.

Channi, who is also the Congress’ chief ministerial face, said there were around 60 candidates of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 44 candidates of AAP who had criminal cases against them. “Every third candidate of the AAP is facing criminal cases,” the chief minister said at a press conference here in which Pawan Khera, media and communication in-charge of Punjab Congress, and Rajeev Shukla, in-charge party affairs in Himachal, were also present. He also accused the AAP of giving tickets to many people who came from other parties just a few days before the elections.

The CM promised free education in government schools and college and one-lakh government jobs in the first year if Congress returns to power, stressing on free education and health facilities. “I understand the problems that a person belonging to the lower class or middle-class faces. It is important to provide free education, free health facilities, better living and a pucca house to all the needy,” he said.

Channi said he had endured poverty and could understand what a ‘pucca house’ meant for the lower and middle families. “Our government will provide pucca house to the needy within six months and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had recently announced to provide eight cylinders free in a year to women,” he said. He also promised to provide interest-free loans for the startups within one year of forming the government.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP